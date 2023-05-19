CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools decided to take the interim tag off Dr. Crystal Hill and name her the new permanent superintendent Friday.

Hill is the district’s fourth superintendent in 10 years.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board got together for an emergency meeting to name Hill to the post at noon. At 3 p.m. Friday, CMS invited the media to meet Hill during a joint news conference at the Government Center.

In December, Hill was named the interim CMS superintendent.

Before joining CMS, Hill served as chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools. She led the district to achieve its highest academic performance level.

“Serving as interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a responsibility that I do not take lightly or for granted,” Dr. Hill said in December. “It’s often said ‘to whom much is given, much will be required,’ and in this role, I remain committed to making the best decisions on behalf of our students, their families, staff, and this entire community.”

Weeks ago, faith leaders issued their concerns about the superintendent search. In a news conference last month, the African American Faith Alliance said they want academic achievement as a top priority.

CMS hired BWP and Associates in February to search for a new school leader. They initially set a goal of mid-May for a new hire. According to the CMS website, Hill has served as chief of staff for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since May 2022.

In that role, she led the CMS Office of Strategy Management and Title IX and was responsible for the management of the superintendent’s cabinet operations. She also served as the chief adviser to the superintendent and the liaison between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and the cabinet.

Hill earned a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a Master’s degree in instructional technology, both from North Carolina A&T State University. She also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.