CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is preparing to debut its new express bus stop system for the upcoming school year.

The district says express stops have been identified for full and partial magnet schools with the goal of helping reduce the time for students and travel time for drives by making fewer stops.

The decision was also made for express stops based on staffing shortages, the district said.

CMS planned on doing a dry run of the services on Wednesday ahead of the school year, which begins August 28th.