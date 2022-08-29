CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have about 390 classroom teacher vacancies on the first day of school.

The first day in the classroom is looking pretty seamless, but it’s never totally smooth.

“It’s definitely getting rocky, but I think the first week of school starting is always rocky,” said Delaiah Pettiford, a parent.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools still have around 390 classroom vacancies district-wide.

“It definitely doesn’t feel good because the kids need stability in the classroom every single day,” said Pettiford.

CMS is filling the gaps with substitutes and guest teachers.

The difference between the two is that guest teachers are a little more permanent and get full-time benefits.

Guest teachers are not required to have a degree or a teaching certification.

“I would say your vacancies are more impactful at the high school level because you have licensure issues with the certification like you’re only certified to teach science, that’s it,” said CMS Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh.

Queen City News is going in-depth to let you know which CMS schools have the most teacher vacancies.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle has the most in the district at 20, followed by Southwest Middle at 13.

Julius Chambers High and South Mecklenburg High each have 11 teacher vacancies.

Parents say they wanted to hear about CMS protocol earlier

Olympic High and Turning Point Academy both have ten teacher openings.

CMS’ Human Resources Chief says some teachers are retiring, others are moving away from the area, and there’s another reason for the vacancies.

“The next highest reason 13 people cited a career change so completely leaving the career, the education field for another industry,” said Christine Pejot, Chief Human Resources Officer for CMS.

Parents are grateful that even through all the changes, there are still constant leaders.

“Thank you to the teachers that we do still have. ‘Please keep holding in there because our kids need you,” said Pettiford.