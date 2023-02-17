CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Myers Park High School student is appealing a federal jury’s verdict that found Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did not act with ‘deliberate indifference’ in handling a 2015 sexual assault allegation, according to court documents.

In the original lawsuit filed in 2018, a woman referred to as “Jane Doe” sought damages exceeding $75,000 from CMS over a sexual assault allegation.

The former student claimed that those who were supposed to protect her ignored her cries for help.

The lawsuit details exchanges related to an alleged abduction and assault at Myers Park High School in November 2015.

The girl pleaded to friends and family over text to reach out for help:

“Help me.” “Call the cops.” “Somebody go to officer lee.” “I’m so scared.”

“Seriously go to officer lee.” “Quit calling me; He’s watching me.” “Please I’m being serious.” “IDK WHERE WE ARE.” “Guys I’m being serious; I’m really scared; Nobody is helping.”

Now in her 20s, the woman claims she was 17 when her School Safety Resource Officer witnessed an 18-year-old student pull her into the woods and did nothing to stop it.

While in the woods, Jane Doe says the man sexually attacked her. Only when her parents contacted CMS did two officers search and locate the two students.

The plaintiff further alleges despite her obvious distress, the resource officer questioned her in the front seat of his patrol car with the assailant — only referred to as Q.W. — seated directly behind her. She says they dissuaded her from initiating an investigation.

In a trial last month, a federal civil jury found that CMS was not at fault and did not act with “deliberate indifference” in its handling of the allegation.

CMS defended itself in a lawsuit claiming it didn’t do enough when a Myers Park student claimed another student sexually assaulted her eight years ago.

“We are grateful the jury reached their decision after hearing all of the evidence.”

The City of Charlotte, a codefendant in the original lawsuit, was dismissed from the January trial prior to the jury’s ruling.