CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Graduation ceremonies begin Saturday for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at several venues around the Queen City.
Here is the schedule for the high schools celebrating their graduating seniors. Drivers should be aware of traffic near these venues.
Saturday, June 10
Bojangles Coliseum
8:30 a.m., Mallard Creek HS
Noon, Independence HS
3:30 p.m., Philip O. Berry Academy
7 p.m., West Mecklenburg HS
Halton Arena (UNC Charlotte)
12:30 p.m., Julius Chambers HS
4:30 p.m., Hopewell HS
8 p.m., North Mecklenburg HS
Monday, June 12
Bojangles Coliseum
8:30 p.m., David Butler HS
Noon, Harding University HS
3:30 p.m., East Mecklenburg HS
7 p.m., Garinger HS
Spectrum Center
4 p.m., Ardrey Kell HS
7:30 p.m., Myers Park HS
Tuesday, June 13
Bojangles Coliseum
8:30 a.m., West Charlotte HS
Noon, Rocky River HS
3:30 p.m., Olympic HS
Ovens Auditorium
8 a.m., Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences
11:30 a.m. Performance Learning Center
3 p.m., Cochrane Collegiate Academy
Wednesday, June 14
Bojangles Coliseum
12:30 p.m., Providence HS
4 p.m., William A. Hough HS
7:30 p.m., South Mecklenburg, HS
Ovens Auditorium
8 a.m., John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori
11:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual HS/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy
3 p.m., Northwest School of the Arts