CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Graduation ceremonies begin Saturday for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at several venues around the Queen City. 

Here is the schedule for the high schools celebrating their graduating seniors. Drivers should be aware of traffic near these venues.

Saturday, June 10 

Bojangles Coliseum 

8:30 a.m., Mallard Creek HS 
Noon, Independence HS 
3:30 p.m., Philip O. Berry Academy 
7 p.m., West Mecklenburg HS 

Halton Arena (UNC Charlotte) 

12:30 p.m., Julius Chambers HS 
4:30 p.m., Hopewell HS 
8 p.m., North Mecklenburg HS 

Monday, June 12 

Bojangles Coliseum 

8:30 p.m., David Butler HS
Noon, Harding University HS 
3:30 p.m., East Mecklenburg HS 
7 p.m., Garinger HS 

Spectrum Center 

4 p.m., Ardrey Kell HS 
7:30 p.m., Myers Park HS 

Tuesday, June 13 

Bojangles Coliseum 

8:30 a.m., West Charlotte HS 
Noon, Rocky River HS 
3:30 p.m., Olympic HS 

Ovens Auditorium 

8 a.m., Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences 
11:30 a.m. Performance Learning Center 
3 p.m., Cochrane Collegiate Academy 

Wednesday, June 14 

Bojangles Coliseum 

12:30 p.m., Providence HS 
4 p.m., William A. Hough HS 
7:30 p.m., South Mecklenburg, HS 

Ovens Auditorium 

8 a.m., John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori 
11:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual HS/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy 
3 p.m., Northwest School of the Arts 