CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Graduation ceremonies begin Saturday for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at several venues around the Queen City.

Here is the schedule for the high schools celebrating their graduating seniors. Drivers should be aware of traffic near these venues.

Saturday, June 10

Bojangles Coliseum

8:30 a.m., Mallard Creek HS

Noon, Independence HS

3:30 p.m., Philip O. Berry Academy

7 p.m., West Mecklenburg HS

Halton Arena (UNC Charlotte)

12:30 p.m., Julius Chambers HS

4:30 p.m., Hopewell HS

8 p.m., North Mecklenburg HS

Monday, June 12

Bojangles Coliseum

8:30 p.m., David Butler HS

Noon, Harding University HS

3:30 p.m., East Mecklenburg HS

7 p.m., Garinger HS

Spectrum Center

4 p.m., Ardrey Kell HS

7:30 p.m., Myers Park HS

Tuesday, June 13

Bojangles Coliseum

8:30 a.m., West Charlotte HS

Noon, Rocky River HS

3:30 p.m., Olympic HS

Ovens Auditorium

8 a.m., Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences

11:30 a.m. Performance Learning Center

3 p.m., Cochrane Collegiate Academy

Wednesday, June 14

Bojangles Coliseum

12:30 p.m., Providence HS

4 p.m., William A. Hough HS

7:30 p.m., South Mecklenburg, HS

Ovens Auditorium

8 a.m., John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori

11:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual HS/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy

3 p.m., Northwest School of the Arts