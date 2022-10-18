CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders continue to work to close achievement gaps across the district. The latest state data shows only about a third of students graduate college and career ready.

District leaders say in some cases how you finish depends on how you start. That’s why there’s a big push to get more students enrolled in pre-K. CMS schools have close to 5,000 spots for kids in pre-K across 57 schools and development centers. The program has a $50 Million price tag and district leaders want to reach more students.



“Between both programs, our NC pre-K and our Bright Beginnings program we’re at approximately 760 openings,” Tracy Thiery, Assistant Director of Pre-K Programs for CMS said.



Thiery says that means students facing academic or financial challenges could fall behind before officially starting school.



“Just listening to someone read a story and answer questions about a story, they learn phonemic awareness. They learn numeracy, basic skills they need to start reading in kindergarten,” Thiery said. They learn social-emotional awareness, how to self-regulate. The number one thing is how to solve problems.”



Matthew Hayes, Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services for CMS says getting kids engaged early helps get them excited about learning now and later.



“What it allows us to do is to continue to accelerate that student each year because they come to us engaged and we want to make sure we maintain that,” Hayes said. “So that opens up a large number of opportunities for our students once when they get into high school either college or career they can take AP courses, Cambridge or IB. It really opens up all the opportunities to get them ready for college or career.”

Students who qualify get free transportation, lunch, and a head start with a certified teacher.

“It’s so critical for our students in elementary school to have a head start and pre-K helps them to do that, especially in the centers we have in directly in our schools, “Hayes said. “It’s a great opportunity for our families to start early on at 4 years of age, then progress on through the schools they would be in for the remainder of their elementary schools.”



CMS will host an event to help get more families plugged into pre-K Friday, October 21, from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm at Progressive Baptist Church at 1600 Clanton Road. You can apply for pre-K online here.