CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two books deemed “inappropriate” were pulled from library shelves at two Charlotte High Schools, CMS officials confirmed Friday.
Officials said two copies of the books were available at Palisades and West Charlotte, but there was no record of either being checked out by a student.
The Charlotte Observer identified the books as “Let’s Talk About It” and Sex Plus: Learning, Loving and Enjoying Your Body.”
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools statement said the books came in a bundle of 8,500 from Mackin, an external vendor, in preparation for the opening of the new campuses for the current school year.
The books were reportedly advertised as appropriate for high school-aged students based on the first layer of description of the book.
CMS said the vendor sends books “shelf-ready” for volunteers to house on the library shelf.
Officials said the district will review all 8,500 books that came in the bundle.
Read the full statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools below:
Today, we were made aware of the presence of two inappropriate books in the school libraries of Palisades and West Charlotte high schools. District officials took immediate action to remove it from the shelves in accordance with the district’s board policy.
We have confirmed that two copies of the book were available, one each at Palisades and West Charlotte, and that there is no record of the books being checked out by any students.
The books came in a bundle of 8,500 from Mackin, an external vendor in preparation for the opening of the new campuses for the 2022-23 school year. The books were advertised as appropriate for grades 9-12 (students aged 14-17) based on the first layer of description of the book. There was no indication of the level of content included in the book. The vendor sends books shelf-ready, meaning they are packaged for volunteers to house on the shelf.
To further ensure student safety, the district has established a process to review all 8,500 books that might have special considerations. Since this book is also available at the Mecklenburg County public library, the district has also removed all access on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools digital platforms to check out any materials until any additional risk can be mitigated.
Moving forward, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is developing processes and procedures to prevent this from happening again