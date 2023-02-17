CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two books deemed “inappropriate” were pulled from library shelves at two Charlotte High Schools, CMS officials confirmed Friday.

Officials said two copies of the books were available at Palisades and West Charlotte, but there was no record of either being checked out by a student.

The Charlotte Observer identified the books as “Let’s Talk About It” and Sex Plus: Learning, Loving and Enjoying Your Body.”

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools statement said the books came in a bundle of 8,500 from Mackin, an external vendor, in preparation for the opening of the new campuses for the current school year.

The books were reportedly advertised as appropriate for high school-aged students based on the first layer of description of the book.

CMS said the vendor sends books “shelf-ready” for volunteers to house on the library shelf.

Officials said the district will review all 8,500 books that came in the bundle.

Read the full statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools below: