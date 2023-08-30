CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lockdowns issued at three schools in south Charlotte have been lifted following a reported shooting in the area Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News
Rama Road Elementary School, East Meck Middle, and McClintock Middle were all placed on lockdown due to a shooting in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police crime scene tape could be seen in the middle of the road Wednesday morning, along with shell casings.
Queen City News has reached out to CMPD regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.