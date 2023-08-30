CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lockdowns issued at three schools in south Charlotte have been lifted following a reported shooting in the area Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News

Rama Road Elementary School, East Meck Middle, and McClintock Middle were all placed on lockdown due to a shooting in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Scene of the reported shooting, Aug. 30, 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police crime scene tape could be seen in the middle of the road Wednesday morning, along with shell casings.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.