CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of students at a north Charlotte elementary school students were moved to a new location over air conditioning maintenance issues, representatives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed on Tuesday.

District officials confirmed the students at Long Creek Elementary School were moved to a new, cooler environment to accommodate the situation.

Officials familiar with the matter said two large rooftop units were not cooling the school properly. Contractors have been on site for several days and there is no timetable given for the issues to be resolved.