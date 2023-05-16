CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ridge Road Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police say two vehicles crashed into near the north Charlotte school.

It was lifted as of 3:55 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the School Resource Officers on campus located two vehicles driving recklessly in the school’s parking lot. They later crashed into a tree-lined area and suspects reportedly fled the scene.

One juvenile suspect has ben taken into cusotdy, CMPD said. Officers are circulating the area searching for an additonal juvenile suepct involved in the incident.

The school, 7260 Highland Creek Pkwy., was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.