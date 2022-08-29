CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A parent attempted to bring a gun into the Butler High School in Matthews during an open house last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed.

School district officials said they were aware that a parent tried to bring the firearm into the school.

An investigation into the incident is underway, CMS said.

“We want to remind people that firearms are not permitted on CMS campuses with the exception of law enforcement,” the school district said in a statement.

It was unclear if the parent was facing any legal action. No other information was immediately released.