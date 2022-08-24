CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The clock is ticking until school starts for parents and students in the CMS school district.

Add to that the health of students, teachers, and staff.

The Mecklenburg county health department has been in contact with CMS, and there is a plan to address COVID and Monkeypox concerns, but that plan hasn’t been released yet.

“Classrooms open for students on Monday, and I know I’m not alone in wanting to know what CMS buildings, operations are going to do to help to prevent monkeypox in schools,” said parent Stacy Staggs.

At the August 9th meeting, the CMS board heard about how the district will address COVID.

“COVID-19 protocols are still in place,” said a staff member addressing the board. “And we are planning on sharing a reminder communication on current protocols with families as the school year opens.”

The district dropped the optional mask policy at the August 23rd meeting, and board members say people can choose if they want to wear a mask or not.

However, nothing was shared about monkeypox.

“Will there be notifications?” questioned Staggs. “Will there be contact tracing? Will parents be told if there’s a confirmed case in their class or in their school?”

A CMS spokesperson says further guidance for parents will be announced later this week.

Parents say it’s better late than never but wish the information was communicated sooner.

Plus, they wonder if there is enough staff to uphold the protocol, given the district is still trying to hire staff.

“Any additional work that is being put on operations, on custodians, teachers, and instructional assistants, all of that has to be done through the lens of we don’t have enough people,” said Staggs. “But we still have to keep everyone safe.”