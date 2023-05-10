CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents and students are up against the clock to make their opinions and concerns known on what they want the rezoning of the south park of the district to look like.

The South Relief proposal will address overcrowding in certain schools and socio-economic equality among south county campuses to some degree.

This, however, would force the change of feeder schools, meaning students would not necessarily attend campuses close to home.

This would sometimes increase the drive to campus from two to nine miles.

While parents and students have also expressed dissatisfaction with the impact a campus switch will have on students’ travel times, they said they are now worried their child could be stuck at school with no way to get home.

During Tuesday’s CMS school board meeting, Myers Park parents said they were concerned over the shortage of school bus drivers after one bus driver called up moments before their shift.

One parent told board members they received a message 30 minutes before the dismissal bell that read:

“Due to an unforeseen circumstance, bus 974 does not have a driver. Please connect with your student regarding their plan to get home from school today.”

She said that, thankfully, her child could walk home; however, the new draft of the rezoning proposal would see her child attend South Meck High School, the furthest school campus away from their home.

“There is no chance he can get himself home from South Meck,” she explained. “When you’re the home furthest away from your school, the chance of catching a ride is slim to none.”

CMS leaders have mentioned multiple times this semester how they have been ramping up efforts to hire qualified bus drivers.

During a March MEAC meeting, CMS leaders noted 25 bus driver vacancies, with 25 approved drivers on leave. On top of that, each day would bring typical callouts, which would mean CMS bus drivers would have to cover 75 to 100 additional routes per day.

They also explained that CMS is competing with CATS for bus drivers.

Parents and students have asked CMS leaders to allow students to attend campuses closer to their homes.

CMS leaders will present a final draft of the rezoning proposal on May 23rd, followed by a public meeting.