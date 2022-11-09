CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will soon feature many newcomers after three veteran incumbents were unseated in Tuesday night’s election.

Some newcomers tell Queen City News they’re already getting to work by attending the CMS Board meeting Wednesday night, weeks before they’re sworn in.

“I did this because of what’s going on in CMS for the past several years, and I want to see change,” said Lisa Cline, a former CMS assistant principal and teacher. “We’re a broken community; we’re a broken school board, and we’ve got to repair it.”

“When students are not doing well on tests, and we’re focused on everything else and not teaching them how to read, not teaching them how to do math, we have to get that right,” Cline continued. “We do have to focus on mental health; if a child can read and a child can write, other things will come in conjunction.”

The new school board will be tasked with finding a new superintendent.

“I’m a former educator, and I saw that there were not educator voices on the board, or there were little, and they were outnumbered,” said Melissa Easley, a former CMS teacher; she defeated incumbent board member Rhonda Cheek.

Easley says parents on the campaign trail talked with her about school safety.

Thirty guns were found on CMS campuses last school year, and over the years, the district has been plagued by allegations of sexual assaults at some schools.

Easley says while there are major issues to tackle, her priority is to get to know the people who elected and did not elect her.

“There are some people that are so disengaged with CMS that some of them didn’t vote for a CMS Board member,” said Easley. “There are also some people that didn’t vote for me for one reason or another. I’d like to connect with them.”

On Tuesday, incumbents Sean Strain, Rhonda Cheek, and Carol Sawyer lost their bids for re-election.

Thelma Byers-Bailey was the only incumbent on the board to win re-election Tuesday night.