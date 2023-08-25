CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local high school principal unexpectedly resigned just days before students returned to the classroom, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).
Officials say Principal Kwame Stith has resigned from Rocky River High School effective immediately.
According to his LinkedIn, Sith has been with CMS for almost 12 years, becoming Rocky River High School’s assistant principal in 2015 before becoming principal in 2021.
In the mean time, retired Principal Janice Davidson will be serving as an interim principal for the school, CMS officials say. Davidson has served multiple times in interim positions since her retirement from CMS.
According to their school calendar, students will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 28. The majority of staff and administration went back on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
This resignation comes just two weeks after a former Rocky River High School teacher resigned and was arrested for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.
However, officials have not said if Stith’s resignation was connected to this incident. Below is the message sent to parents:
Good afternoon, Rocky River Ravens.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
My name is Kim Schroeder and I am the Learning Community Superintendent for the Southeast Learning Community.
As we prepare for the start of the 2023-24 school year, I want to make you aware of a staffing change. Principal Kwame Stith has tendered his resignation as the Principal of Rocky River effective immediately. We thank Mr. Stith for his leadership and service while serving at Rocky River High School.
I want to assure you that our top priority is to ensure a smooth transition for both students and staff during this period of adjustment. We are also committed to beginning the school year strong! During this time, Retired Principal Mrs. Janice Davidson will be the interim principal at Rocky River High School. Mrs. Davidson is an experienced educator who has served in several interim positions since her retirement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Our district administrators will offer support to reduce any impact to the learning environment and work closely with staff to support this transition. We also look forward to partnering with you in the hiring process for Rocky River High School’s next principal. We will be in touch regarding those meeting opportunities.
As always, we appreciate your support of Rocky River. Go Ravens!