CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local high school principal unexpectedly resigned just days before students returned to the classroom, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

Officials say Principal Kwame Stith has resigned from Rocky River High School effective immediately.

According to his LinkedIn, Sith has been with CMS for almost 12 years, becoming Rocky River High School’s assistant principal in 2015 before becoming principal in 2021.

In the mean time, retired Principal Janice Davidson will be serving as an interim principal for the school, CMS officials say. Davidson has served multiple times in interim positions since her retirement from CMS.

According to their school calendar, students will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 28. The majority of staff and administration went back on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

This resignation comes just two weeks after a former Rocky River High School teacher resigned and was arrested for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.

However, officials have not said if Stith’s resignation was connected to this incident. Below is the message sent to parents: