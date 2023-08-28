CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The school year officially began on Monday for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and its first-year superintendent.

Dr. Crystal Hill was there to send off the first school busses around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

“Seems like every state is facing staffing shortages,” Hill said Monday. “Regardless of the shortages, we are committed to ensuring all students have an amazing experience.”

School Safety and Staff Shortages

Safety, teacher, and school bus driver shortages, and a new and controversial Parents Bill of Rights are the biggest talking points heading into the school year for CMS.

As for safety, several schools throughout the district have dealt with students having guns in school. The district unsuccessfully tried to implement a clear backpack policy and also began installing metal detectors last school year.

There has been a nationwide problem hiring teachers and CMS has not been immune to it. CMS is also installing ‘express stops’ this year in an attempt to mitigate bus driver shortages. Dr. Hill said her daughter was one of those students utilizing the express stop on Monday.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Parents Bill of Rights

The Parents’ Bill of Rights is a 12-page document prohibiting kindergarten to fourth-graders from learning about gender identity and sexuality. It requires districts to notify a parent if a child changes a name or pronoun.

Districts must also give parents the right to review books used in the library and classroom.

COVID-19 in the Classroom

“We’re monitoring numbers,” Hill said regarding COVID on Monday. While the pandemic might be over, Hill said the district will continue to be vigilant and is facing a much better outlook than recent COVID-19-restricted years.