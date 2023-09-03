CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fleas were found at the CMS International Center on Applegate Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

Officials said on Saturday, September 3, that pest control had been called to mend the issue.

This is after multiple acts of vandalism and break-ins at the center, according to a report by the Charlotte Observer.

According to the CMS website, the goal of the International Center is to assist students whose first or primary language is not English.