CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) says that threatening graffiti was found on May 1st in one of the middle school bathrooms at South Academy of International Languages (S.A.I.L.).

In a written statement sent to families, Principal Eybl said that Law Enforcement had been notified and the incident is being investigated. Additional security will be present on campus and school was held on May 2nd.

Both CMS and CMPD have not said if criminal charges will be filed or what the status of the investigation is.