CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg Schools is paying $48,000 to search firm BWP and Associates to help find the right candidates for the superintendent position.

The group asked questions online and in person.

“We want to know the strengths of the district,” said Percy Mack, one of the people moderating the town hall meetings. “We want to know the challenges of the district.”

The town halls also include what community members are looking for in a superintendent.

“We really need someone who can kind of galvanize the troops and bring everyone together,” said one CMS employee.

Getting a person to stay in the position seems to be a main concern.

In the last year, there have been three superintendents, Earnest Winston, Hugh Hattabaugh on a second interim stint, and currently Crystal Hill as an interim superintendent.

Another item on the community wish list, experience.

“People who have experience as a superintendent, people who have experience in education,” adds Mack. “People who have experience of success in working with a multi-cultural environment, working with at-risk student environments, and who have done great jobs.”

BWP and associates say the CMS board is expediting the process which is one reason the group is holding 28 town hall meetings in two days. A report of the meetings is due to CMS by next week, and the hope is to have 4 to 7 candidates ready to step in, with a hire being made sometime in April.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“It won’t be difficult for Charlotte; we’ve already had a great deal of interest even before it was posted when the word got out that Charlotte was looking for a superintendent,” said Mack.

Percy Mack says there are close to thirty people interested in the Charlotte – Mecklenburg superintendent position, and it’s the firms’ job to make sure the best candidates are presented to the CMS board.