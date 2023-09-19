CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tonight marks the first night of several Charlotte- Mecklenburg Superintendent Town Hall meetings.

Dr. Crystal Hill

Superintendent Crystal L. Hill, Ed.D invites the public tonight’s meeting at Harding University High School virtually and the meeting goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In an email, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it was inviting the families of its students for the upcoming series. At these events, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Hill, hear about our 2022-23 achievements, and learn more about our vision for the future and our upcoming bond referendum.

Other meeting nights are Sept. 25 (West Charlotte High). Sept. 28 (North Mecklenburg High), Oct. 4 (East Mecklenburg High) and Oct. 5 (South Mecklenburg High). The Oct. 5 meeting has a special time from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Check out the link here.