SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesnee High School will play against Landrum Monday after the game was postponed following what district officials called a terrible tragedy.

Spartanburg County School District 2 did not provide details of the tragedy in a message to parents sent not long before the game was scheduled to start Friday.

The message was sent following a fatal car crash on Fairfield Road where three people died and another individual was injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office stated that the vehicle involved was severely burned.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.