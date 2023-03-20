CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County authorities arrested a 17-year-old last week who they said took part in an armed robbery and attempted murder on Feb. 26.

This past Friday, law enforcement found the suspect at a Carr Street house in the East Chester community. During the arrest, they discovered that the teen had a handgun.

Authorities said the teen is a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted murder last month at the Spot Food Store located on Pinckney Street. They did not release his name due to his age.

During the investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for the home. There they uncovered marijuana and prescription oxycodone pills. Additionally, the investigation revealed four handguns and two rifles.

Police arrested Bryan Feaster on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana (3rd offense), Kylynn Jackson for possession of a machine gun, Vergie Pollock for failure to appear for credit card forgery and theft, and Jerry Lamont Strong for family court bench warrant.

Authorities said Jackson had an AR-15-style pistol with a device to convert the gun to a full-firing automatic weapon.

The Chester Police Department partnered with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the US Marshals Service in the investigation and arrest.