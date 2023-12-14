RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — State insurance officials charged a 52-year-old Shelby woman with felonious insurance fraud on Thursday.

According to court documents, Anjonette G. Mintz submitted a fake document in support of a claim on her homeowners’ insurance policy.

State officials say Mintz filed a document on Sept. 13 that she said was an invoice for items totaling $14,750. During the investigation, officials said the paper was a written estimate, not an invoice.

Mintz was arrested on Dec. 12 and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. She is due in Cleveland County District Court on Dec. 15.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said in an emailed statement. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”