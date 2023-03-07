CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a March 1 fatal hit-and-run crash on N. Sharon Amity Road.

Last week, officials said a CMPD officer attempted to stop a 2007 Mercedes S550 for a registration violation on N. Sharon Amity Road near Central Ave.

The car fled and struck two vehicles near the intersection of N. Sharon Amity Rd and Tarrywood Ln. Officers found the Mercedes with extensive damage, a 1998 Toyota Camry on its roof, and a damaged 2021 Chevrolet Spark at the crash scene.

Emergency personnel took Toyota driver Binh Ha Nguyen, 68, to Atrium Main with serious injuries. Nguyen died from his injuries at 8:17 p.m. Additional medical personnel took the Chevrolet driver to Atrium University to treat minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was not at the scene and fled on foot.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

CMPD said the fatal crash is part of an active, ongoing investigation. Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, should contact Detective Jamieson at (704) 432-2169 Extension 3 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.