(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our pattern of cold overnights and cool afternoons continues as the 30s kick off your Thursday. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry to end the work week before rain chances pick up this weekend.

Thursday will be sunny and cool, peaking in the mid-50s throughout the day. Winds will be light out of the Northeast, 5-10 miles per hour. We’ll dip into the upper 20s overnight before the 50s return on Friday.

Temps in the 50s will finish the work week as a low-pressure system develops over the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain will impact the southern tip of Florida as the low-pressure system tracks north & east to start the weekend.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy as highs peak in the mid-50s around Charlotte.

An approaching cold front from the west and the low-pressure system approaching from the south will sandwich the Carolinas into abundant moisture.

Look for rounds of heavy rain to move in on Sunday and linger overnight into Monday. Mountains can see a wintery mix and even some snow on Monday as the showers taper off and the low-pressure system exits to the Northeast.

Winds will also be an issue to finish off the weekend. Look to see sustained winds out of the Northeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with wind gusts as fast as 30 miles per hour at times!

Sunny skies and mid-50s will return and settle in through the mid portions of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny and cool. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and cold. Low: 29.