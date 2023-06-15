HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Colonial Pipeline has announced that a permit they were seeking for a water treatment system near the site of a massive gas leak has been approved.

The approval comes nearly three years since the leak was discovered in the Oehler Nature Preserve, near Huntersville-Concord Road and Asbury Chapel Road.

On August 14, 2020, two teens discovered the leak. The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, has a path that takes it straight through the Charlotte area.

Colonial has said a ‘through-wall crack’ in the pipeline, a section of which was replaced following the discovery of the leak, led to the gas seeping out.

While initially estimated to be tens of thousands of gallons, Colonial’s ultimate estimation of the amount of gas that leaked to be at 2,000,000 gallons.

As of March 2023, approximately 1,753,111 gallons had been recovered.

Colonial has placed a number of monitoring and recovery wells at the site of the leak. Monitoring wells continue to show levels of benzene, a component in fuel, to be thousands of times what would be considered normal.

The approval of the plant allows Colonial to address a growing problem with the cleanup — the fact that the gas has seeped lower into the ground than initially thought and has been in contact with groundwater.

Since the leak’s discovery, the company has pumped the mixture of gas and water out and trucked it away from the site to be separated out.

However, the plant would now allow the mixture of water and gas to be recovered on site, with water going back out into nearby Cane Creek.

Colonial has previously said the treatment plant, if approved, would speed up recovery and would be there for the length of the remediation.

Colonial Pipeline has faced intense criticism for the leak from Huntersville residents since 2020. Queen City News spoke extensively with people who live near the site, some of whom have since moved away as a result of the clean-up process.

Many people are worried about the long-term effects on well water systems. Colonial has noted that testing of nearby well-water systems has not been affected by the leak.

Colonial Pipeline officials have continuously stated that they “remained committed to protecting public health and safety.”

In a statement on the approval of the on-site treatment plant, Colonial Pipeline said:

“Colonial appreciates NCDEQ’s thorough permit review and decision, which will enable us to speed up product recovery, limit underground migration, and minimize truck traffic on public roadways. Our focus remains on safely recovering product and remediating the site, and we will continue working closely with environmental agencies and local leaders to ensure our operations meet or exceed regulatory requirements.”