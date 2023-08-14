HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It has now been three years since two teens discovered a leak on the Oehler Nature Preserve that has been called the largest of its kind in the United States.

On Aug. 14, 2020, the teens noticed gas bubbling up from the ground in north Mecklenburg County, just off Huntersville-Concord Road near Asbury Chapel Road, along with the smell of gas. Fire crews were alerted, and it was eventually discovered that the gas was coming from the Colonial Pipeline, located just underneath the preserve.

The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, is a fuel pipeline that runs through Mecklenburg County.

State Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Democrat serving the Huntersville area, said that she still gets calls from people asking how the cleanup is going, and also hears from new residents asking why the leak site exists in the first place.

When the gas leak was discovered, it was stopped. Colonial Pipeline said a “through-wall” crack led to the leak, which they believe was there for weeks until its discovery.

However, when the leak initially occurred, residents were told the amount that emitted from the ground was in the thousands of gallons.

As of 2023, that estimate grew to 2 million gallons. Just over 1.75 million gallons has been recovered.

“The biggest question is something that I don’t think has an answer,” Marcus said Monday in an interview with Queen City News. “When is it going to be cleaned up? It’s been three years now, the disruptions nearby. Is the plume moving? Is it going to get worse?”

For now, the question on the length of the cleanup does not have an answer.

Colonial Pipeline requested the public’s patience amid its continued cleanup efforts three years in:

“Colonial Pipeline remains steadfast in our commitment to recovering free product while protecting the environment and the safety of those who work and live near our operations. Our work at this location over the past three years has been guided by science and engineering – principles that will continue to be foundational to our product recovery and environmental remediation efforts.

“We remain committed to working closely with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Mecklenburg County, and community leaders as recovery efforts move forward. We deeply appreciate the patience of this community as we work to earn back their trust through our actions.”

Colonial Pipeline has consistently said since 2020 that there has been no contamination to well-water systems in the area, which are at a lower depth than the gas. However, they have noted groundwater contamination, which is a part of the remediation process.

Some of the remediation has included a water treatment system near the site, which would allow for more work to be taking place at the leak location. Currently, the contaminated water is trucked away, with the gas and water separated out off-site.

Marcus noted that while the system approved in June is not yet in operation, it is likely due to a lingering process that the N.C. Department of Transportation has to grant for the project to move forward.

As of June, Colonial Pipeline noted to Queen City News that they were averaging around 105 gallons a day of recovery. At that rate, it could take an additional six years for the cleanup to be completed.

Colonial has said that installation of that water treatment system will likely make the cleanup process go faster.