CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sheffield Park means a lot to the east Charlotte community.

It’s a place where you can relax, spend time with friends and get a workout in at the same time.

But neighbors there say they were shocked to see a beloved basketball court transformed into a pickleball court without any input or notification.

The goalposts are gone. The court now sports dark-and-light blue paint — a sign of the nation’s seemingly new pastime.

“I grew up here, so I’ve been here for about 20 years,” says neighbor James Warren. “That court has been here since the day I’ve been here. So, I was hurt at first,”

Warren says the transformation was sudden. It got neighbors asking for answers — but finding none.

“The first initial reaction was, ‘We don’t think this is kind of fair,’” Warren said as he prepared to use the court with his friends. “Obviously, as we saw how they kind of changed the community, it made it a little bit better. But then the initial idea, talked to a few people. Everybody was just as surprised as I was like, why would they take the original court away, at least take the half-courts away.”

Before the conversion, Sheffield Park had one full basketball court, two half courts and a tennis court.

Mecklenburg County District 4 Commissioner Mark Jerrell acknowledges neighbors weren’t notified. But he says county officials are working to make sure each sport has its own place in the park.

“We probably need to have an area for basketball and an area for pickleball,” Jerrell said. “The combination of both is going to be too difficult to manage and to navigate. And so again, we have both of those amenities at the park. Now, what we have to do is make sure that the amenities are equal.”

Mecklenburg Park and Recreation Director Lee Jones said at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting the pickleball court resulted from a group’s request — and others taping pickleball lines onto the tennis court.

But Jones says neighbors’ “full-court press” of opposition will bring basketball back to Sheffield.

“We’re going to have a community engagement session within the next 30 days to discuss adding a full-court basketball amenity back to the site. ”

Jones says the new basketball court could be added within the next 90 days.