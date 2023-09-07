RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord insurance agent has been charged with identity theft, the N.C. Department of Insurance announced Thursday.

Special agents with the DOI’s Criminal Investigations Division have accused 56-year-old Derek Urban Ezzell of using another man’s identifying information to submit a life insurance application in his name without his knowledge. The offenses allegedly occurred on April 25.

Ezzell was served with a criminal summons on Sept. 6. He was charged with identity theft and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Ezzell is due in Cabarrus County District Court on Oct. 18.