CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord has named its interim Parks and Recreation director to the position permanently.

The city said Sheila Lowry will lead the department in the new role beginning Monday, Oct. 16. She has served as deputy director for four years and interim director for the last three months.

Lowry joined the City of Concord in 2011 as an athletics specialist with the Parks and Recreation department. She later transitioned to a senior executive assistant role before being promoted to deputy director in 2019 and interim director in August.

As deputy director, the city said Lowry played an integral role in the development and approval of the city’s $60 million Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond. The bond projects include renovations to five existing parks, construction of four new parks, and the addition of eight miles of greenway.

“Sheila’s tireless dedication and commitment to service is the epitome of what it means to be on Team Concord. She is the perfect leader to continue managing our bond projects and work to enhance the quality of life for our community,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne.

Lowry also has overseen the construction and opening of the Hector Henry Greenway Riverwalk, the Afton Run Greenway and the Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail. Further, she obtained the site control needed to expand the McEachern Greenway and the Coddle Creek Greenway, moving the city closer to fulfilling its goal of 30 miles of greenway by 2030.

Originally from Hope Mills outside of Fayetteville, Lowry graduated from Pfeiffer College and received her Master of Business Administration from Pfeiffer University. Prior to joining the city, she spent more than 20 years in senior management for some of the nation’s largest retailers and opened the first Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s department store in Concord.