CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Grab your black cowboy hats, Queen City — Tim McGraw is coming to town next spring.

The country music star will take the Spectrum Center stage May 17, 2024, as part of the Standing Room Only Tour. The opening act will be singer Carly Pearce.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

The “Something Like That” singer last performed in Charlotte in May 2022 at the PNC Music Pavilion.

Spectrum Center offered the following tips when purchasing tickets: