CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed multiple lanes on Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, on I-85 South near Rozzelles Ferry Road. NCDOT reports that the right shoulder was closed near Exit 35.

The area reopened around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, however, heavy backups have been reported.