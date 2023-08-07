WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cyclist riding in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic died on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, an officer found an unresponsive cyclist on the 2200 block of Union Cross Road.
Medical personnel were already at the scene and providing medical aid to the cyclist. However, the cyclist would be pronounced dead on-scene.
Investigators say that the cyclist was riding in the Grand Fondo as a part of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic.
The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic says that the cyclist “experienced a medical emergency” and released the following statement.
Winston-Salem Cycling confirms that a rider experienced a medical emergency and died during this morning’s amateur Fondo event. We thank the EMS responders and others who worked to assist the cyclist. On behalf of everyone at Winston-Salem Cycling, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the person who died. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, Winston-Salem Cycling does not have additional information to share at this time.