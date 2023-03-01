Stanley Police say they caught a man in a traffic stop with drugs in his car.

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A traffic stop resulted in Stanley Police arresting a man for several outstanding felony drug warrants on Tuesday.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Plum Street and conducted an investigation. They learned that Dallas resident Quintero Lavar Wingo faces several charges.

They found other drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Also seized was a large amount of cash. As a result of the investigation, they arrested Wingo and took him into custody without incident. Wingo is in the Gaston County jail on a $20,000 secured bond.



He’s facing charges including: Outstanding Felony Orders for Arrest (4 counts), Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Sell of Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.