Davidson has added these stickers at crosswalks around town. (Town of Davidson)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With the enforcement period coming this week for pedestrian safety violations, sidewalk stickers and banners have been added around town.

An owl serves as a “wise spokesperson” on the new signage to indicate pedestrian safety zones. The cartoon bird is joined with “STOP. LOOK. WAIT” and “Keep our crossings safe.”

The intentional crossing lines at the bottom of the image are there to serve as a reminder to pedestrians to utilize crosswalks. There have been three such fatalities in in Davidson in the last six years.

The new images come as the town continued efforts to prioritize safety culture. Stemming from residents’ input, the Board of Commissioners passed a new town ordinance last fall designating pedestrian safety zones in high-traffic areas and streamlining enforcement policies throughout town.

Other changes include adding “no turn on red” signals and mid-block crosswalks on Main Street.

Davidson and north Mecklenburg neighbor Cornelius have implemented pedestrian campaigns over the last few years.

Davidson is enforcing a month-long warning period for improper road crossings in high traffic areas from Friday, Aug. 4, to Monday, Sept. 4. Following the warning period, starting Sept. 5, Davidson Police will issue $30 citations for violations of this new ordinance at the officer’s discretion.