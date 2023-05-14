NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews enter the fifth week battling the Croatan National Forest fire with hopes of 100% containment soon.

The fourth week brought positive results. Some much-needed rain increased the fire’s containment from 70% to 90% as of Sunday morning.

The US Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina reported Friday evening that the day ended with the fire now at 90% contained. It remained that way into Sunday.

The fire, which began on April 19, has not grown in size since April 24, when it was reported 32,400 acres had burned. The inciWeb site that is used as part of information released on the fire has provided the latest details.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Southern Area Gray Team has taken over command. The group replaced the Southern Area Red Team on May 2.

Great Lakes Fire: The Great Lakes Fire, located within Croatan National Forest, one mile South-Southeast of New Bern, started on April 19. The fire is suspected to be human-caused and is still under investigation.

It is burning in pocosin swamp and mixed fuels within and around the footprint of the 2012 Dad Fire, which burned roughly 21,331 acres. Previously prescribed burning by the U. S. Forest Service helped slow fire spread by reducing the amount of burnable vegetation. No structures have been lost and none are currently threatened.

