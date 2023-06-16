STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department, working with the United States Marshals Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, made several arrests recently on individuals who were wanted for drug-dealing crimes in the city.

Diallo Kyon Reddick was chief among them. He was arrested on June 13 for the following charges, receiving a $300,000 secured bond:

Three counts of trafficking in opium/heroin

Sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine

Here are the other suspects charged during the crackdown:

Brandon Rasheed Rankins; $30,000 secured bond.

Three counts of sell/deliver marijuana

Three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Justin Tyrell Gaither; $25,000 secured bond.

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Charles Corry Gibbs Jr.; $25,000 secured bond.

Two counts of sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Tylisa Nashina Miller; $10,000 secured bond.

Sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Joshua Ryan Rice; $15,000 secured bond.

Sell/deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Methamphetamine

Randall Antonin Carr; $60,000 secured bond.

Five counts of sell/deliver cocaine

Five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Malik Rondell Williams; $3,000 secured bond.