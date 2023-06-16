STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department, working with the United States Marshals Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, made several arrests recently on individuals who were wanted for drug-dealing crimes in the city.
Diallo Kyon Reddick was chief among them. He was arrested on June 13 for the following charges, receiving a $300,000 secured bond:
- Three counts of trafficking in opium/heroin
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine
Here are the other suspects charged during the crackdown:
Brandon Rasheed Rankins; $30,000 secured bond.
- Three counts of sell/deliver marijuana
- Three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
Justin Tyrell Gaither; $25,000 secured bond.
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Charles Corry Gibbs Jr.; $25,000 secured bond.
- Two counts of sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Tylisa Nashina Miller; $10,000 secured bond.
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Joshua Ryan Rice; $15,000 secured bond.
- Sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver Methamphetamine
Randall Antonin Carr; $60,000 secured bond.
- Five counts of sell/deliver cocaine
- Five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Malik Rondell Williams; $3,000 secured bond.
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- Simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia