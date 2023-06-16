STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department, working with the United States Marshals Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, made several arrests recently on individuals who were wanted for drug-dealing crimes in the city. 

Diallo Kyon Reddick was chief among them. He was arrested on June 13 for the following charges, receiving a $300,000 secured bond: 

  • Three counts of trafficking in opium/heroin 
  • Sell/deliver cocaine 
  • Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine 
  • Sell/deliver heroin 
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin 
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine 

Here are the other suspects charged during the crackdown: 

Brandon Rasheed Rankins; $30,000 secured bond. 

  • Three counts of sell/deliver marijuana 
  • Three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana 

Justin Tyrell Gaither; $25,000 secured bond. 

  • Sell/deliver cocaine 
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine 

Charles Corry Gibbs Jr.; $25,000 secured bond. 

  • Two counts of sell/deliver cocaine 
  • Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine 

Tylisa Nashina Miller; $10,000 secured bond. 

  • Sell/deliver cocaine 
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine 

Joshua Ryan Rice; $15,000 secured bond. 

  • Sell/deliver methamphetamine 
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver Methamphetamine 

Randall Antonin Carr; $60,000 secured bond. 

  • Five counts of sell/deliver cocaine 
  • Five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine 

Malik Rondell Williams; $3,000 secured bond. 

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance 
  • Simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance 
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia 