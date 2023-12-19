WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration is increasing pressure on Israel to scale back its military campaign in Gaza.

The defense secretary met with leaders in Israel Monday about those concerns.

The U.S. says its support for Israel in the war against Hamas is unwavering, but the Biden administration is urging Israel to do more to protect civilian lives.

“I know that Israel has been profoundly changed from where you were on October 6,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin was in Israel Monday for a second time since the war began to meet with leaders there and to reiterate American support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

“At a time of mourning a real friend shows up, and I know how terrible these days have been for the Israeli people,” Austin added.

Austin said the U.S. is not trying to dictate timelines for Israel’s military but wants Israel to do more for the civilians caught in the crossfire.

“We also have some great thoughts about how to transition from high intensity operations to a lower intensity and more surgical operations,” he said.

Israeli defense leaders say they will not stop its military campaign until Hamas is defeated and hostages are free.

On Capitol Hill, senators are continuing to negotiate funding for Israel as part of a larger bill.

The White House says it’s working hard to get another hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.