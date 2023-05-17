CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local detention center officer has been fired over a domestic violence incident that occurred last week, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Detention Officer Robert Hall, who had been employed by the sheriff’s office since July of 2021, has been terminated, Sheriff Robert McFadden said in a written statement.

Hall turned himself in on a domestic violence incident in May that involved an assault on a woman that had occurred the night before, records showed.

“We expect our employees to adhere to the high standards we’ve set at MCSO, as we seek to be a positive example for our community,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Hall after a warrant was served.

“As a public safety organization, MCSO requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty and we will continue to hold staff accountable for their actions.”