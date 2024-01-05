RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy is warning people about high energy demand expected Friday morning.

You might have received a text from them Thursday evening.

The text says Duke Energy anticipates high energy demand between 6 and 9 a.m. on Friday, and asks people to minimize power to keep demand low.

CBS 17 spoke to Duke Energy to find out what the text means. Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said it may have created a little unintended confusion.

“I think the goal there was to make them aware that these are the times of day when we see these higher usages,” Brooks said.

Brooks said Duke Energy is not expecting any reliability issues Friday and that the text is part of a new educational campaign. People who signed up for the My Home Energy Report received it.

“So hopefully they can use that opportunity to take steps to reduce their energy use,” Brooks said. “That certainly helps us on the grid, but it also helps keep their bill lower for them.”

CBS 17 asked Brooks if there will be a strain on the grid if people don’t end up adhering to the message.

“Well, we certainly hope people will take advantage of the awareness to take steps to save energy on their bill, but also for us, though, we’re not anticipating any reliability issues,” Brooks said.

For the first time in December 2022, Duke Energy did a rolling blackout during Winter Storm Elliot. Brooks said they try to avoid rolling blackouts at all costs.