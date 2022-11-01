VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 a.m. when the truck ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2012 Ford Escape and a 2002 Ford F250.

The driver of the 2002 Ford, 43-year-old Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III of Sugar Grove, died at the scene, officials said.

The 31-year-old driver of the Escape suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Troopers said 28-year-old Jeremy Daniel Denney of Sugar Grove, suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities said the initial investigation indicated that alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

Denney was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

He was issued a $100,000 bond, troopers say.

US 321 was closed for around five hours while investigators were on the crash scene.