CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Attorneys for a pedicab driver who was seriously injured in a DUI crash last May have announced plans to sue the establishment where they allege the driver was drinking prior to the crash.

The Charleston Police Department said the pedicab, driven by Travis Odell, was traveling near Meeting and George Streets when it was struck from behind around 2:15 a.m. on May 13, 2022.

The driver of that vehicle, Andrew Demetre, fled the scene after crashing into Odell’s rickshaw but was apprehended by police not far away when his car became disabled. He was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and hit and run with death or injury.

Odell was entered into a medically induced coma at the Medical University of South Carolina after suffering multiple serious injuries including two broken legs, two collapsed lungs, a comminuted forearm, broken ribs, fractured mandible, fractured pelvis, dislocated hip, and severe lacerations covering his body.

During a Wednesday press conference, Odell’s attorneys announced they would pursue legal action against The Alley — a bowling alley and bar on Columbus Street — and its owners for “severely overserving” Demetre before the crash.

“What we know now thanks to members of this community is that Andrew Demetre isn’t the only party who let us all down that evening and catastrophically injured Travis,” Roy T. Willey, IV, partner and trial lawyer at Anastopoulo Law Firm said. “We have gathered video evidence showing The Alley served Andrew at least 8 alcoholic drinks in less than 1 hour thereby lighting the match that lit the fuse of his rocket-like BMW as it sped down Meeting Street into the back of Travis’ pedicab.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Odell has undergone numerous surgeries and is still recovering from his injuries, attorneys said.

“Travis’ fortitude and positive outlook on the situation have simply been inspiring,” Willey added. “But, as he and I often speak of, he’s going to need a lifetime’s worth of care and rehabilitation. We are working to get him the justice he deserves so that he can take care of himself and relieve the burden on his family, which is his greatest concern.”

The family’s attorneys also filed a lawsuit against Demetre last May. He is currently out on bond for criminal charges.

News 2 has reached out to representatives for The Alley for comment.