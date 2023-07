Duke Energy officials say a power outage is affecting over 2,000 people Tuesday morning.

LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 2,600 Duke Energy customers lost power this morning for a few hours due to an unknown cause.

But the power came back on before 9:30 a.m.

The company’s outage map pinpointed the location to areas of Ranlo, Gastonia, Lowell and Spencer Mountain around 8 a.m.

Officials initially estimated power restored by noon.

Temperatures in the area are expected to reach the mid-90s today.