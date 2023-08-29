RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy is debuting a pilot electric vehicle (EV) charging subscription service in North Carolina.

“EV drivers, they are increasing,” said Logan Kureczka, a spokesperson for Duke Energy. “We are seeing more EVs on the road.”

Duke Energy is partnering with three big automakers — General Motors, Ford Motor Company and BMW to make it happen.

“It’s a charging subscription pilot,” Kureczka explained. “That is up to 800 kWh of charging. So it’s almost twice what the normal EV driver would drive.”

According to Duke Energy’s EV Calculator, their average customer drives about 40 miles per day. That costs the driver $1.28 per day, or up to almost $40 a month.

With the pilot program, Duke Energy Progress customers could have a set rate of $24.99 a month. Duke Energy Carolina customers could have a monthly rate of $19.99.

It is open to those who own or lease an EV from General Motors, Ford Motor Company or BMW.

Kureczka said Duke Energy wants to support the state of North Carolina in their goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re testing these right now, but we’re designing them with our customers in mind,” she explained. “They have different lifestyles, they have different needs, they drive at different times of the day. So hopefully we’re going to get these to the point where they benefit the customer, they give the customer everything they want, and they’re helping support the grid too.”

Right now, the program is just a pilot, and will only be open to 100 customers in North Carolina. If more enroll, Duke Energy says they will be put on a waitlist.

The one-year pilot program launches Nov. 1.

“After that 12 months, we will evaluate, and as a regulated utility, we have to take our data gathering and information back to the North Carolina Utilities Commission and present them with how the program went,” Kureczka said. “And they can decide if this will be a full-fledged customer program moving forward.”

Enrollment for the pilot program opens this Friday, Sept. 1.

Duke Energy says the car companies will reach out to eligible drivers with information.

