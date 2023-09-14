CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’ve arrested eight juveniles in connection to 16 multiple property crimes in a one-month period.

The juveniles ranged from 13 to 17 years at the time of their arrests.

Great work by Westover Division detectives and patrol officers in clearing a large number of property crime cases! pic.twitter.com/abby4nof4x — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 14, 2023

In a series of posts on X/Twitter.com, the department said the crimes took place in the Westover Division from July 27 to Aug. 28.

The crimes involved auto thefts, larceny from auto, and commercial breaking and entering in the areas of Remount Road, South Boulevard & South Tryon Street.