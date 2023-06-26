SPOUT SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died when they were ejected from a car during a high-speed crash last week in Harnett County, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 3:40 a.m. Wednesday along Buffalo Lake Road near Valley View Court, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. N.M. Oxendine.

Before the crash, a burgundy Dodge Charger was heading northbound on Buffalo Lake Road “at a high rate of speed,” Oxendine said.

The driver ran off the road to the right but overcorrected and the car then went off the road to the left, the trooper said.

Photo courtesy: Chavelle and Cierra Williams

The car then hit a ditch, became airborne and went over Valley View Court where it hit a ditch bank, then rolled over and knocked over small trees, Oxendine said.

The driver of the car, Rasaahn A. Cox, 26, was ejected, became airborne, hit the side of a home and died, according to the trooper.

A rear-seat passenger, Emily Brady, 19, was also ejected and also died.

Oxendine said high speed and reckless driving — along with no one wearing seatbelts — were contributing factors in the wreck.

Two passengers in the car were taken to a hospital in Cumberland County and survived, Oxendine said.

Cierra Williams and her husband, Chavelle, were in the home that was hit by the driver.

“The driver was ejected so hard and fast he hit our second-story bathroom causing the damage and the passenger landed next to the tree lining of the yard,” Cierra Williams said.