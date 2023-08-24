JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WSPA) — Fatz Cafe has closed all of its locations across the Southeast, according to company management.

A notice posted on the doors of all Fatz Cafe locations informed would-be customers that all locations had closed for good as of Wednesday. The restaurant was known for its fried chicken and fish and other Southern-inspired dishes.

“We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years Fatz Cafe will be closed permanently,” the notice from management stated. “All existing locations closed effective 8/23/2023. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business.”

Notice posted on the door of the Fatz Cafe in Elizabethton, Tenn. (Photo: WJHL)

According to the company’s website, Fatz has 18 locations across several states, including Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Locally, they were in Lincolnton, Shelby, Morganton and Rock Hill, S.C.

An employee of the Greenwood, S.C., location told WSPA that they were told around 1 p.m. Wednesday that the chain had filed for bankruptcy and that the store was now closed.

Employees were told they had until 3 p.m. to close up and leave.

The company did not respond to a request for information.