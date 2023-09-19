FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday evening, Fayetteville City Council held a special called meeting for two hours. They voted 7 to 3 in favor of rejecting the current youth curfew ordinance proposal.

They directed city staffers to bring back a revised version to the council once the city meets with Cumberland County Schools, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Social Services.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden introduced the proposal to city council two weeks ago. It would ban children under 18 from being out alone at certain hours of the night and during school hours.

At Monday’s special called meeting the mayor and city council listened to Chief Braden explain how this ordinance would be enforced.

“Why would we enforce a curfew if we don’t have all the details,” said Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin.

There are concerns among councilmembers about truancy, the proposed fine, and the lack of support from agents including Department of Social Services.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a curfew if it’s not enforced because the youth doesn’t have anywhere to go once their stopped,” Banks-McLaughlin said.

“I absolutely believe there is a need for curfew. I don’t think that our youth should be outside 11, 12, 1 o’clock in the morning,” she also said.

The council hopes to have this back on the agenda in the coming weeks. It would then go to a public hearing before a final vote.