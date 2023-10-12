FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Police Officer, Izreal Gear-Johnson, walked into court Wednesday afternoon dressed in an orange jumpsuit in handcuffs.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden said an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip received on Friday led to Gear-Johnson’s arrest on Tuesday. He’s facing multiple felony charges for selling illegal drugs out of his home, after just one year of being a sworn officer.

“I don’t think this incident is reflective of the things that I’ve tried to accomplish over the first 8 or 9 months of me being the police chief,” Chief Braden said.

The 23-year-old officer is also accused of helping someone involved in a hit and run. He’s suspected of helping a runaway juvenile hide from Fayetteville Police.

“The allegation is that he advises them where not to go and so forth to be detected by the license plat reader system,” Billy West, Cumberland County District Attorney said.

West is prosecuting the case. He said it will likely impact cases Gear-Johnson investigated as a Fayetteville Police Officer.

“It will certainly hinder our ability perhaps we won’t be able to prosecute at all. It’s got to be a case-by-case basis. We will go through. It certainly will impact it and unfortunately there will be charges dismissed as a result of this,” West said.

Gear-Johnson remains in Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond. If he’s released, he will have a 7pm to 7am curfew. The officer will also have to wear an ankle monitor that’s monitored by Fayetteville Police Department. He can’t be around children or leave Cumberland County.

As of Wednesday, the employment status of Gear- Johnson was updated from administrative leave with pay to suspension without pay.

Johnson’s next court date is Oct. 31 in Cumberland County Courtroom 2B at 9am.