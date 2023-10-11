Fayetteville Police Officer Izreal Gear-Johnson in a photo from the Cumberland County Jail.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police announced Tuesday evening that a police officer had been arrested following a criminal investigation.

During a 7:30 p.m. news conference, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said that Officer Izreal Gear-Johnson had been arrested on several charges.

The arrest came after a Friday tip through Crimestoppers about “illegal narcotic activity,” Braden said.

Braden said Gear-Johnson, 23, was charged with two counts of willfully failing to discharge duties, common law obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances.

“I could have taken a lot more time investigated this a lot more thoroughly but I think the gravity of the situation the gravity of the allegations required some immediacy in my actions,” Braden said during the 13-minute news conference.

The police chief also said the officer had info that he “failed to act upon which allowed criminals to go unapprehended and unidentified.”

He is on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the internal investigation, as is standard procedure.

“I hope this does send a message both internally to the officers and the employees of the Fayetteville Police Department and externally to the community, that I’m a chief of accountability,” Braden said.

Gear-Johnson was hired for police academy training in June 2021 and was sworn in June 2022.

The officer was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Just before the news conference Tuesday evening, Braden sent a letter to all Fayetteville police officers about the case.

Here is the full text of the letter to Fayetteville police officers: